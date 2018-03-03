Welcome to Madaba
Madaba has one of Jordan's largest Christian communities. The town’s long tradition of religious tolerance is joyfully – and loudly – expressed on Friday, when imams (religious teachers) summon the faithful to pray before dawn, and bells bid Orthodox Christians to rise at first light.
The town remains one of the most traveller friendly in Jordan, and it's an alternative to Amman as a base for exploring the King’s Highway and Dead Sea highlights. By taxi, you can even travel directly from Queen Alia International Airport in around 20 minutes, bypassing Amman altogether.
Madaba, Mt Nebo, Dead Sea: Private Full-Day with Amman City
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Amman hotel and meet your private driver for the day. While not an official Ministry of Jordan guide, your driver is knowledgeable about the area and its history, and is able to point out sites of interest along the way. Start the tour with a panoramic visit of the capital of Jordan from the ancient area with a view point from the Citadel and continue to the new modern Amman then proceed to the Amman citadel and Roman theater. Known in Jordan as Jebel al-Qala'a, the citadel is believed to have been fortified during the Bronze Age, and artifacts from that time period indicate that the hilltop site was a fortress for thousands of years. Pay your entrance fee, pose for photos by the ruins, and then take a look around the old Roman theater before traveling to Madaba, approximately 45 minutes south of Amman.Often called the ‘City of Mosaics,’ Madaba owes its popularity to a lavish mosaic map of the Holy Land that covers the floor of St George’s Church. Head inside the church to see it, and learn about its history as well as the town’s other ancient biblical sites from a local guide. After a quick stop for lunch, continue to Mount Nebo, the hill where the prophet Moses was said to have been granted a view of the Promised Land before he died. Admire views of Jordan Valley, seeing the ancient lands of Judah and Jericho, and head inside the Franciscan monastery, which is built on the site of Mount Nebo’s ancient church, to see relics and mosaics with a local guide. Later in the afternoon comes your chance to relax, and there are few places better to do so than at the lowest point on Earth: the Dead Sea. Considered as one of the world’s true natural wonders, the impressive body of water is fed by a collection of incoming rivers that gush to its land-locked shores. The waters are unable to flow elsewhere, so they evaporate and leave behind a rich concentration of natural salt that attributes to the Dead Sea’s famous buoyancy. Relax on one of the public beaches, or upgrade to spend your free time at the Dead Sea Tourist Beach Rest House. Bob around in the Dead Sea’s salty water, perhaps reading a newspaper as you recline on the surface! How you spend your time at either site is up to you; just remember to bring your bathing suit, a towel and sunscreen. In the late afternoon, travel back to Amman with your private driver and finish your day with a hotel drop-off.
