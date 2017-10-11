The north of Jordan is sometimes overlooked by visitors, but this is a region rich in ancient ruins and biblical associations, all set in rolling countryside that's ablaze with wildflowers in springtime.

The epic Roman city of Jerash is the north’s big hitter, a world-class destination without the crowds. Its contemporary, Gadara in Umm Qais, is smaller but has a tremendous setting overlooking the Sea of Galilee in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. Even better, Umm Qais is at the forefront of Jordan's community-tourism scene, with everything from hiking and cooking classes to beekeeping on offer.

Ajloun Castle, atop an imposing hill, and the well-preserved Ottoman town of Salt offer insights into Jordan's Islamic history, while you can get close to nature at Ajloun Forest Reserve, and hike the paths of the locally run Al Ayoun Trail, sleeping in village homestays to meet the people of this fascinating area.

