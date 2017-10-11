Welcome to Northwestern Jordan
The epic Roman city of Jerash is the north’s big hitter, a world-class destination without the crowds. Its contemporary, Gadara in Umm Qais, is smaller but has a tremendous setting overlooking the Sea of Galilee in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. Even better, Umm Qais is at the forefront of Jordan's community-tourism scene, with everything from hiking and cooking classes to beekeeping on offer.
Ajloun Castle, atop an imposing hill, and the well-preserved Ottoman town of Salt offer insights into Jordan's Islamic history, while you can get close to nature at Ajloun Forest Reserve, and hike the paths of the locally run Al Ayoun Trail, sleeping in village homestays to meet the people of this fascinating area.
Top experiences in Northwestern Jordan
Recent articles
Northwestern Jordan activities
Jordan Multisport
Jordan is famed for its ancient past but its present is pretty darn compelling, too. The natural and man-made wonders of Petra and Wadi Rum have been drawing travellers here for ages, but the rough-hewn grandeur of Jordan has remained a secret known only to the boldest of thrill-seekers. Trek the rocky hills to isolated villages along the trails near Ajloun, hike down canyons towards the Dead Sea, and discover the Dana Biosphere Reserve. See for yourself why Jordan is a secret we just couldn’t keep to ourselves any longer.