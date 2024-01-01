Kibitsu-jinja

Western Honshū

This sprawling Shintō shrine is dedicated to an ancient warrior who subdued a local demon-bandit called Ura and brought the area under central control. Many people believe that these exploits were the ultimate source of the Momotarō (aka ‘peach boy’) legend – a mascot of Okayama.

1. Tsukuriyama-kofun

2.66 MILES

The 5th-century Tsukuriyama-kofun is the fourth-biggest kofun tomb (keyhole-shaped burial mound) in Japan. It's thought to mark the final resting place of…

2. Bitchū Kokobun-ji

3.94 MILES

A highlight on the Kibiji bicycle route, this temple has a picturesque five-storey, 34m pagoda – famed for being the last pagoda to be built in Japan. The…

3. Okayama Prefectural Museum

4.72 MILES

Tools, armoury and Bizen pottery are among the historic artefacts exhibited at this museum, located near the entrance to Kōraku-en.

4. Hayashibara Museum of Art

4.73 MILES

This is a small museum with exhibits of scrolls, armour and paintings that were once the property of the Ikeda clan (who ruled Okayama for much of the Edo…

5. Yumeji Art Museum

4.77 MILES

Prominent Taishō-era artist and poet Takehisa Yumeji (1884–1934) is particularly known for his bijin-ga (images of beautiful women), and various wistfully…

6. Kōraku-en

4.8 MILES

Kōraku-en draws the crowds with its reputation as one of the three most beautiful gardens in Japan. It has expansive lawns broken up by ponds, teahouses…

7. Okayama-jō

4.82 MILES

Nicknamed U-jō (烏城; Crow Castle) because of its colour, the striking black Okayama Castle has an imposing exterior with gilded-fish gargoyles flipping…

8. Achi-jinja

6.7 MILES

Steep stone steps lead up to this shrine in Tsurugata-yama-kōen, a park that overlooks the old area of town. The shrine is home to a wisteria tree thought…