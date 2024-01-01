This sprawling Shintō shrine is dedicated to an ancient warrior who subdued a local demon-bandit called Ura and brought the area under central control. Many people believe that these exploits were the ultimate source of the Momotarō (aka ‘peach boy’) legend – a mascot of Okayama.
Kibitsu-jinja
Western Honshū
