Achi-jinja

Steep stone steps lead up to this shrine in Tsurugata-yama-kōen, a park that overlooks the old area of town. The shrine is home to a wisteria tree thought to be 300 to 500 years old.
The steps are a short walk from Kurashiki's Bikan canal area.
Western Honshū
