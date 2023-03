Present-day Ivy Square was once the site of Ōhara's Kurabō textile factories. The company moved into more modern premises a long time ago, and the ivy-covered red-brick factory buildings (dating from 1889) now house a hotel, restaurants, tourist-driven shops, and museums (most open 9am to 5pm). The latter include the Kurabō Memorial Hall, where you can learn about the history of the Japanese textile industry. Enter from the west.