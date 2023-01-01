Momotarō Karakuri Hakubutsukan

Part gallery and part fun-house, this small museum is devoted to local legend Momotarō, with memorabilia, toys and depictions of the 'peach boy' from over the years. On the ground floor is a collection of amusing displays designed to trick the eye – get a photo of yourself emerging from a peach like Momotarō himself. The 'interactive' displays are dated (think high-school projects before computers), but this is part of the charm. Silly fun for a rainy day.