This small castle dates from 1597. It took five years to build and is one of only 12 castles in Japan to have its original wooden donjon intact. It's known for its exquisite stone walls, moat and 1000 cherry trees that virtually explode with blossoms in spring. The entrance fee is for the castle keep; it's free to stroll inside the castle. Marugame Castle is a 10-minute walk southeast from JR Marugame Station.