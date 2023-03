Temple 73 on the 88 Temple Circuit, Shusshaka-ji was moved to the valley 200 years ago to make it more accessible to pilgrims. Before that, it was up a steep, precipitous mountain rising 500m above the plain. It is said that at the age of seven, Kōbō Daishi threw himself off this peak crying 'If I am called to save the people, save me Buddha!' Legend says he was saved by angels who carried him back to the top.

This is one of the places where magical powers are attributed to the mountains.