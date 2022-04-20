Â© Anthony Plummer 2007

Odaiba & Tokyo Bay

In central Tokyo it’s easy to forget that the city started as a seaside town. Not so on Odaiba, a collection of artificial islands on Tokyo Bay. It's a family-oriented entertainment district, with interactive museums, shopping malls, arcades and even an onsen theme park. On adjacent island Toyosu is the city's new wholesale market (which replaced Tsukiji in 2018). 

Explore Odaiba & Tokyo Bay

  • teamLab Borderless

    Digital-art collective teamLab has created 60 artworks for this museum, open in 2018, that tests the border between art and the viewer: many are…

  • S

    Statue of Liberty

    A very popular photo-op, with the Rainbow Bridge in the background, is this 11m-tall replica of Lady Liberty, a fixture on Odaiba's waterfront since 2000.

  • T

    Toyosu Market

    In 2018, Tokyo's central wholesale market moved from its iconic Tsukiji location to this new facility in Toyosu, a structure clearly dreamed up by…

  • T

    Terrada Art Complex

    Part of the re-fashioning of the Tennōzu Isle warehouse district, this charcoal-grey warehouse contains six contemporary galleries: Kodama Gallery (www…

  • T

    Tokyo Sea Life Park

    Tokyo Sea Life Park is the city's best aquarium. Particularly interesting is the exhibit that recreates Tokyo Bay's ecosystem – in case you were wondering…

  • O

    Odaiba Kaihin-kōen

    There are good views of the central Tokyo skyline from this park’s promenades and elevated walkways – especially at night when old-fashioned yakatabune …

  • U

    Unicorn Gundam

    This is truly an only-in-Tokyo sight: a 19.7m-tall model of an RX-0 Unicorn Gundam from the wildly popular Mobile Suit Gundam anime franchise. It…

  • C

    ChihiraJunco

    The future is here. Maybe. ChihiraJunco is a demure lady android created by Toshiba who has her own information counter adjacent to the people-staffed…

