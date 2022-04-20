Digital-art collective teamLab has created 60 artworks for this museum, open in 2018, that tests the border between art and the viewer: many are…
Odaiba & Tokyo Bay
In central Tokyo it’s easy to forget that the city started as a seaside town. Not so on Odaiba, a collection of artificial islands on Tokyo Bay. It's a family-oriented entertainment district, with interactive museums, shopping malls, arcades and even an onsen theme park. On adjacent island Toyosu is the city's new wholesale market (which replaced Tsukiji in 2018).
Explore Odaiba & Tokyo Bay
- teamLab Borderless
Digital-art collective teamLab has created 60 artworks for this museum, open in 2018, that tests the border between art and the viewer: many are…
- SStatue of Liberty
A very popular photo-op, with the Rainbow Bridge in the background, is this 11m-tall replica of Lady Liberty, a fixture on Odaiba's waterfront since 2000.
- TToyosu Market
In 2018, Tokyo's central wholesale market moved from its iconic Tsukiji location to this new facility in Toyosu, a structure clearly dreamed up by…
- TTerrada Art Complex
Part of the re-fashioning of the Tennōzu Isle warehouse district, this charcoal-grey warehouse contains six contemporary galleries: Kodama Gallery (www…
- NNational Museum of Emerging Science & Innovation (Miraikan)
Miraikan means ‘hall of the future’, and the hands-on exhibits here present the science and technology that will possibly shape the years to come …
- TTokyo Sea Life Park
Tokyo Sea Life Park is the city's best aquarium. Particularly interesting is the exhibit that recreates Tokyo Bay's ecosystem – in case you were wondering…
- OOdaiba Kaihin-kōen
There are good views of the central Tokyo skyline from this park’s promenades and elevated walkways – especially at night when old-fashioned yakatabune …
- UUnicorn Gundam
This is truly an only-in-Tokyo sight: a 19.7m-tall model of an RX-0 Unicorn Gundam from the wildly popular Mobile Suit Gundam anime franchise. It…
- CChihiraJunco
The future is here. Maybe. ChihiraJunco is a demure lady android created by Toshiba who has her own information counter adjacent to the people-staffed…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Odaiba & Tokyo Bay.
See
teamLab Borderless
Digital-art collective teamLab has created 60 artworks for this museum, open in 2018, that tests the border between art and the viewer: many are…
See
Statue of Liberty
A very popular photo-op, with the Rainbow Bridge in the background, is this 11m-tall replica of Lady Liberty, a fixture on Odaiba's waterfront since 2000.
See
Toyosu Market
In 2018, Tokyo's central wholesale market moved from its iconic Tsukiji location to this new facility in Toyosu, a structure clearly dreamed up by…
See
Terrada Art Complex
Part of the re-fashioning of the Tennōzu Isle warehouse district, this charcoal-grey warehouse contains six contemporary galleries: Kodama Gallery (www…
See
National Museum of Emerging Science & Innovation (Miraikan)
Miraikan means ‘hall of the future’, and the hands-on exhibits here present the science and technology that will possibly shape the years to come …
See
Tokyo Sea Life Park
Tokyo Sea Life Park is the city's best aquarium. Particularly interesting is the exhibit that recreates Tokyo Bay's ecosystem – in case you were wondering…
See
Odaiba Kaihin-kōen
There are good views of the central Tokyo skyline from this park’s promenades and elevated walkways – especially at night when old-fashioned yakatabune …
See
Unicorn Gundam
This is truly an only-in-Tokyo sight: a 19.7m-tall model of an RX-0 Unicorn Gundam from the wildly popular Mobile Suit Gundam anime franchise. It…
See
ChihiraJunco
The future is here. Maybe. ChihiraJunco is a demure lady android created by Toshiba who has her own information counter adjacent to the people-staffed…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Odaiba & Tokyo Bay
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.