National Museum of Emerging Science & Innovation (Miraikan)

Miraikan means ‘hall of the future’, and the hands-on exhibits here present the science and technology that will possibly shape the years to come (including the chance to interact with androids!). Don't miss the demonstrations of robot ASIMO (at 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 4pm). The Gaia dome theatre-planetarium (adult/child ¥310/100) has an English audio option and is popular; book online one week in advance. A multilingual smartphone app turns your visit into a game.