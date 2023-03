Meaning 'Eyeglass Bridge', this stone bridge from 1888, which can be viewed from the Kōkyo-gaien Plaza, is so nicknamed because its support arches reflected in the water create the appearance of spectacles. It's one of the most photographed images of the palace. Officially, it's the Imperial Palace Main Gate Stone Bridge (皇居正門石橋; Kōkyo Seimon Ishi-bashi).