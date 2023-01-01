Inokashira Benzaiten

Benzaiten, one of Japan's eight lucky gods, is actually the octet's sole goddess; she's also the Japanese incarnation of the Hindi goddess Sarasvati and a patron of the arts. Her realm is the waters, which is why you'll find this shrine – said to have been founded in 1197 – on an island in Inokashira-kōen's central pond.

A warning to couples thinking of taking a boat out on the park's waters: though Benzaiten has many positive qualities, she is known to be a jealous goddess and urban legend has it that couples break up soon after rowing here.