This temple associated with Buddhist saint Kōbō Daishi includes a path of small shrines pointing you towards a giant hilltop boulder.
Kairyū-ji
Western Honshū
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.76 MILES
Konpira-san or, more formally, Kotohira-gū, was originally a Buddhist and Shintō temple dedicated to the guardian of mariners. It became exclusively a…
27.7 MILES
In Honmura, half a dozen traditional buildings have been turned over to contemporary artists to use as the setting for creative installations, often…
6.87 MILES
The island of Sensui-jima is just five minutes across the water from Tomo-no-ura town, though vastly different for its rugged natural beauty, as there are…
19.33 MILES
Zentsū-ji, Temple 75 of the sacred 88, is the largest of the temples – most of the other 87 could fit in its car park. This is where Kōbō Daishi was born,…
28.05 MILES
Unpen-ji, aptly meaning 'Temple of the Surrounding Clouds', is the highest of the 88 Temples at 900m. Surprisingly, it actually sits in Tokushima…
18.25 MILES
This small castle dates from 1597. It took five years to build and is one of only 12 castles in Japan to have its original wooden donjon intact. It's…
19.75 MILES
This is Kurashiki's premier museum, housing the predominantly Western art collection amassed by local textile magnate Ōhara Magosaburō (1880–1943), with…
18.04 MILES
Senkō-ji is the best known and most impressive of Onomichi's temples. Among its features is the kyō-onrō, a bell tower whose bell always rings in the new…
Nearby Western Honshū attractions
6.87 MILES
The island of Sensui-jima is just five minutes across the water from Tomo-no-ura town, though vastly different for its rugged natural beauty, as there are…
7.61 MILES
Adjoining the temple Fukuzenji, near the waterfront in Tomo-no-ura, this reception hall was built in the 1690s.
7.62 MILES
Close to the waterfront, this temple dates back to the 10th century. Adjoining the temple is Taichōrō, a reception hall built in the 1690s. This is where…
4. Tomo-no-ura Museum of History & Folklore
7.68 MILES
This museum sits at the top of the hill behind the harbour, with exhibits relating to local industry and craft, but without English explanations. On the…
7.76 MILES
On the corner of a lane leading back from the harbour area, this former Ōta residence is a fine collection of restored buildings from the mid-18th century…
7.77 MILES
Looking over the harbour area of Tomo-no-ura is this large stone lantern, which used to serve as a lighthouse and has become a symbol of the town.
7.98 MILES
Up a steep hill on the western side of Tomo-no-ura, Iō-ji was reputedly founded by Kōbō Daishi in the 900s. A path leads from the temple to the top of a…
17.57 MILES
This museum has displays and demonstrations on how uchiwa (round paper fans) are made. Around 90% of Japan's uchiwa are still made in Marugame. You can…