Temple 66: Unpen-ji

Unpen-ji, aptly meaning 'Temple of the Surrounding Clouds', is the highest of the 88 Temples at 900m. Surprisingly, it actually sits in Tokushima Prefecture, although it's more or less right on the Kagawa Prefecture border. While walking pilgrims dreaded the climb for centuries, modern henro ride the cable car up from the Kagawa side. There are 500 marvellous Rakan statues here. It is said that everyone has a lookalike among the 500 – see if you can find yours.