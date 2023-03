Zenigata is a 350m-circumference coin-shaped sculpture in the sand dating from 1633. The coin and its inscription are formed by huge trenches dug in the sand, and are said to have been dug overnight by the local population as a welcome present to their feudal lord. For the best views of the impressive sculpture, drive or climb the hill to the observation point in Kotohiki-kōen, directly behind Temple 68. There is a track up from the back of the temple.