Close to the waterfront, this temple dates back to the 10th century. Adjoining the temple is Taichōrō, a reception hall built in the 1690s. This is where you go for the classic view across the narrow channel to the uninhabited island of Benten-jima and its shrine.
Fukuzenji
Hiroshima Region
