Hiroshima Region

Close to the waterfront, this temple dates back to the 10th century. Adjoining the temple is Taichōrō, a reception hall built in the 1690s. This is where you go for the classic view across the narrow channel to the uninhabited island of Benten-jima and its shrine.

  • Detail from Konpira Jinja, a shrine on Mount Konpira in Shikoku, Japan.

    Konpira-san

    28.07 MILES

    Konpira-san or, more formally, Kotohira-gū, was originally a Buddhist and Shintō temple dedicated to the guardian of mariners. It became exclusively a…

  • Sensui-jima

    Sensui-jima

    0.75 MILES

    The island of Sensui-jima is just five minutes across the water from Tomo-no-ura town, though vastly different for its rugged natural beauty, as there are…

  • Temple 75: Zentsū-ji

    Temple 75: Zentsū-ji

    24.93 MILES

    Zentsū-ji, Temple 75 of the sacred 88, is the largest of the temples – most of the other 87 could fit in its car park. This is where Kōbō Daishi was born,…

  • Marugame-jō

    Marugame-jō

    24.77 MILES

    This small castle dates from 1597. It took five years to build and is one of only 12 castles in Japan to have its original wooden donjon intact. It's…

  • Ōhara Museum of Art

    Ōhara Museum of Art

    26.53 MILES

    This is Kurashiki's premier museum, housing the predominantly Western art collection amassed by local textile magnate Ōhara Magosaburō (1880–1943), with…

  • Senkō-ji

    Senkō-ji

    10.72 MILES

    Senkō-ji is the best known and most impressive of Onomichi's temples. Among its features is the kyō-onrō, a bell tower whose bell always rings in the new…

  • Kanamaru-za

    Kanamaru-za

    28.38 MILES

    This is Japan's oldest kabuki playhouse, though it had a lengthy stint as a cinema before falling out of use. Nowadays it has sporadic shows, but can be…

  • Ikuo Hirayama Museum of Art

    Ikuo Hirayama Museum of Art

    17.58 MILES

    The Ikuo Hirayama Museum of Art is dedicated to the life and work of the famous and well-travelled Setoda-born artist. The collection here includes…

3. Ōta Residence

0.15 MILES

On the corner of a lane leading back from the harbour area, this former Ōta residence is a fine collection of restored buildings from the mid-18th century…

4. Jōyatō

0.15 MILES

Looking over the harbour area of Tomo-no-ura is this large stone lantern, which used to serve as a lighthouse and has become a symbol of the town.

5. Iō-ji

0.37 MILES

Up a steep hill on the western side of Tomo-no-ura, Iō-ji was reputedly founded by Kōbō Daishi in the 900s. A path leads from the temple to the top of a…

7. Kairyū-ji

7.62 MILES

This temple associated with Buddhist saint Kōbō Daishi includes a path of small shrines pointing you towards a giant hilltop boulder.

8. Maneki-neko Museum

10.62 MILES

This quirky homemade museum houses hundreds of the ornamental beckoning cats that wave you into shop entrances all over Japan, dating from the Meiji era …