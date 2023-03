This is a spectacular 20km stretch of wildflowers along the coast between Abashiri and Shari. Visit in early summer and catch it at its peak, when more than 40 species of flowers bloom.

Gensei-kaen has its own tiny JR station with an information centre plus short walks through the flora and dunes out to the sea. There are also rental bicycles (¥300) for getting around to other viewing points along the road.