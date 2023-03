This museum is full of photos, both official and candid, of legendary hometown hero, the sumo wrestler Taihō (大鵬; 1940–2013). He was born on Karafuto (Sakhalin) to a Ukrainian father and Japanese mother, brought up in Kawayu Onsen, and went on to become one of the greatest yokozuna (grand champions) of all time. There's a lot that's visual, no explanation needed, but unfortunately, English is nearly non-existent.