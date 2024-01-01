Hokkaidō Museum of Northern Peoples

Hokkaidō

The examples here of traditional dress, tools and musical instruments from the indigenous cultures of the northern latitudes demonstrate the resourcefulness and joy that can be found in some of the world's harshest climates. Highlights include video footage of musical performances and celebrations shown on TV monitors around the museum.

