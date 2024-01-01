Known as salt pickle or grasswort in other parts of the world, coral grass, an otherwise humble marsh plant, gets its moment of fame in September when it turns bright red. There are a few boardwalk viewing spots over Sango-sō Gunraku (literally 'coral grass clusters') about 10km west of town at Notoro-ko (能取湖).
Sango-sō Gunraku
Hokkaidō
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.3 MILES
Japan's largest caldera lake is a rich blue on sunny days. A small volcano peeks out from the centre, creating the island Naka-jima – best viewed from the…
15.73 MILES
This is a spectacular 20km stretch of wildflowers along the coast between Abashiri and Shari. Visit in early summer and catch it at its peak, when more…
26.01 MILES
This lookout point on Rte 243, which runs between Abashiri and Mashū, has a fantastic panoramic view over Kussharo-ko, with Naka-jima in the middle.
5.75 MILES
Some of the original Meiji-era prison buildings were restored and relocated to this oddly pleasant museum park. The Kangoku Hakubutsukan (penal museum)…
Hokkaidō Museum of Northern Peoples
6.22 MILES
The examples here of traditional dress, tools and musical instruments from the indigenous cultures of the northern latitudes demonstrate the…
6.16 MILES
Come here to see videos of the drift ice in winter and small tanks of the fascinating creatures that live beneath it, such as the tiny kurione (sea angel)…
Nearby Hokkaidō attractions
5.75 MILES
Some of the original Meiji-era prison buildings were restored and relocated to this oddly pleasant museum park. The Kangoku Hakubutsukan (penal museum)…
6.16 MILES
Come here to see videos of the drift ice in winter and small tanks of the fascinating creatures that live beneath it, such as the tiny kurione (sea angel)…
3. Hokkaidō Museum of Northern Peoples
6.22 MILES
The examples here of traditional dress, tools and musical instruments from the indigenous cultures of the northern latitudes demonstrate the…
15.73 MILES
This is a spectacular 20km stretch of wildflowers along the coast between Abashiri and Shari. Visit in early summer and catch it at its peak, when more…
26.01 MILES
This lookout point on Rte 243, which runs between Abashiri and Mashū, has a fantastic panoramic view over Kussharo-ko, with Naka-jima in the middle.
27.3 MILES
Japan's largest caldera lake is a rich blue on sunny days. A small volcano peeks out from the centre, creating the island Naka-jima – best viewed from the…