Sango-sō Gunraku

Hokkaidō

Known as salt pickle or grasswort in other parts of the world, coral grass, an otherwise humble marsh plant, gets its moment of fame in September when it turns bright red. There are a few boardwalk viewing spots over Sango-sō Gunraku (literally 'coral grass clusters') about 10km west of town at Notoro-ko (能取湖).

  • Kussharo-ko

    Kussharo-ko

    27.3 MILES

    Japan's largest caldera lake is a rich blue on sunny days. A small volcano peeks out from the centre, creating the island Naka-jima – best viewed from the…

  • Koshimizu Gensei-kaen

    Koshimizu Gensei-kaen

    15.73 MILES

    This is a spectacular 20km stretch of wildflowers along the coast between Abashiri and Shari. Visit in early summer and catch it at its peak, when more…

  • Bihoro Pass

    Bihoro Pass

    26.01 MILES

    This lookout point on Rte 243, which runs between Abashiri and Mashū, has a fantastic panoramic view over Kussharo-ko, with Naka-jima in the middle.

  • Abashiri Prison Museum

    Abashiri Prison Museum

    5.75 MILES

    Some of the original Meiji-era prison buildings were restored and relocated to this oddly pleasant museum park. The Kangoku Hakubutsukan (penal museum)…

  • Hokkaidō Museum of Northern Peoples

    Hokkaidō Museum of Northern Peoples

    6.22 MILES

    The examples here of traditional dress, tools and musical instruments from the indigenous cultures of the northern latitudes demonstrate the…

  • Okhotsk Drift Ice Museum

    Okhotsk Drift Ice Museum

    6.16 MILES

    Come here to see videos of the drift ice in winter and small tanks of the fascinating creatures that live beneath it, such as the tiny kurione (sea angel)…

