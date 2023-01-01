Secluded in thick forest, this Shingon temple was founded in the 9th century. It's nicknamed 'Women's Kōya-san' because, unlike the more famous centre of Shingon Buddhism, it welcomed female students. The temple's Kondō (Golden Hall), restored in the 17th century (and far more humble than the name suggests), holds beautiful Heian-era Buddhist sculptures with some of their original colouring intact. Some 700 stairs lead further up to the Oku-no-in, the innermost sanctum.

From Sakurai, take the Kintetsu Osaka line to Murōguchi-ōno Station (¥350, 20 minutes), then switch to a bus to Murō-ji-mae (¥430, 15 minutes, hourly).