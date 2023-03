West of the harbour, this cable car ascends every 15 to 20 minutes to the top of 333m-high Inasa-yama. The view from the mountaintop has been ranked one of the world's three best at night, alongside Hong Kong and Monaco. Enter at the left side of Fuchi-jinja.

Beginning 7pm nightly, a free shuttle bus serves the ropeway station from select hotels and JR Nagasaki Station, four times each way. Reservations required. Visit https://reserve.nagasaki-ropeway.jp for more information.