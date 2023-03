West of the harbour, the Nagasaki Ropeway cable car ascends every 15 to 20 minutes to the top of 333m-high Inasa-yama, offering superb views over Nagasaki; it's been ranked as one of the world's top three nighttime views, alongside Hong Kong and Monaco. A tower at the top offers even more panoramic views. Elsewhere on the mountain is Onsen Fukunoyu.