Shiroyama Elementary School

This was the closest school to the nuclear blast, up a hill a mere 500m away, and 1400 children perished here. Nowadays, it's hard not to be moved by the site's very ordinariness. Except for one building that still stands as it did following the bombing (to the right at the top of the stairs), and the presence of some new exhibits, this functioning school looks much like any other, albeit with the addition of sculptures, monuments and memorials to the victims.

The last of these is laden with strands of 1000 origami cranes, the traditional children's prayer for peace.