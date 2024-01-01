This memorial wall has reliefs of the 26 Christians – six Spanish friars and 20 Japanese – crucified in 1597 during a harsh crackdown. The youngest killed were boys aged 12 and 13. Behind the memorial is a simple museum with Christianity-related displays. The memorial is a 10-minute walk from JR Nagasaki Station.
26 Martyrs Memorial
Nagasaki
