26 Martyrs Memorial

Nagasaki

This memorial wall has reliefs of the 26 Christians – six Spanish friars and 20 Japanese – crucified in 1597 during a harsh crackdown. The youngest killed were boys aged 12 and 13. Behind the memorial is a simple museum with Christianity-related displays. The memorial is a 10-minute walk from JR Nagasaki Station.

