This temple, surrounded by serene gardens, is not to be confused with Sōfuku-ji (in Teramachi). It contains an arched stone gate dating from 1657. The main building was reconstructed in 1715 in the ornate Chinese style of the time. The onigawara (ogre-covered) wall is particularly interesting, as is the book-burning kiln. There are clear views of Nagasaki port from here.