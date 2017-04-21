Welcome to Fukuoka
Hakata traces its trading history back some 2000 years, which continues today with visitors from Seoul and Shanghai. Among Japanese, the city is famed for its SoftBank Hawks baseball team and hearty Hakata ramen (egg noodles).
Fukuoka's warmth and friendliness make it a great gateway to Kyūshū, and warm weather and contemporary attractions – art, architecture, shopping and cuisine – make it a good base for regional excursions.
Private Full-Day Fukuoka Custom Tour by Chartered Vehicle
This is a private tour by a chartered vehicle. Using this service, you can charter your vehicle taxi, van, or bus, whichever is most suitable for your group and visit many attractive sightseeing spots. You don't have to hurry for other tourists, as this tour is only for your group.Tour route is flexible and can be arranged upon your request.Recommended sites: Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine - Located outside of Fukuoka City and is Considered as the god of knowledge and the god of calligraphy because Sugawara Michizane, the great poet, scholar and politician of the Heian period of Jan is sacrificed here. A lot of parents visit here praying for the success of their children in passing the University entrance examination. Canal City - Large shopping and entertainment complex, calling itself a "city within the city". Attractions include about 250 shops, cafes and restaurants, a theater, game center, cinemas, two hotels and a canal running through the complex. Fukuoka Tower - Standing 234 meters tall, Fukuoka Tower is far and away the city's highest building. An observation deck is located at 123 meters from where visitors can get a good look of the surrounding city and Hakata Bay.
Private Airport Transfer: Between Fukuoka Airport (FUK) and Fukuoka Hotels
Avoid the last minute hassle of a taxi and simply arrange your private transfer prior to your trip. An experienced driver will meet you at the Fukuoka International Airport exit or your hotel lobby and take you to your designated destination. With this transfer service, you can forget about carrying your luggage with you in a country that you are not familiar with. Even if you are traveling with a large group, there is no need to hassle with carrying everything with you as you can simply put everything into the car. There is no need to go looking for a large taxi at the Fukuoka International Airport or hotel to accommodate you. This transfer service can cover any size group from a single traveler to a group of 35 people. There are several car types in order to match your group size. You will have a comfortable and safe trip to or from the airport in Fukuoka.
Fukuoka full day highlight private walking tour
This tour's highlights are as follows. Visit many important sightseeing spots in Fukuoka in one day! You enjoy walking historical sites and eating delicious meal. Then you could learn the Japanese history and culture with our friendly and knowledgeable guide!Your itinerary is as follows. You meetup at your hotel lobby with our guide. Then your private tour starts. At first, move to Dazaifu tenmangu shrine which is famous for god of smartness. We enjoy traditional street and atmosphere. Then we move to Tenjin area and eat lunch. Then we move to local shopping street and Kushida shrine where you could see Dashi (portable shrine for festival).At last we move to Tochoji temple and see buddha in Fukuoka and finish our highlight tour. This tour is private customized tour, so please feel free to let us know your request!
Shared Arrival Transfer : Fukuoka Airport to Fukuoka City
Your driver will pick you up from the Fukuoka Airport terminal to Fukuoka City dropping you right at the doorsteps of the address where you want to go.This is a door to door offer, cheaper than a taxi, more eco-friendly than your personal car and more comfortable than the public transport. When you book , you will need to advise your flight details and Fukuoka city hotels where you want to go.You need to go to the “Meeting Point” which is indicated in your reservation confirmation or service voucher. Your driver will hold a ‘Cherry Tomato’ Sign Board to meet and greet you.Will wait at meeting point 45 minutes after ETA until 80 minutes after ETA Will depart as soon as all passengers turn up.Baggage One Big Suite Case per Passengers, Tell us upon booking if you have many baggage. (Chargeable)Distinctive and dependable for on time pick – up and deliveries. Our gracious professional drivers will get you to your desired destination as quickly and safely as possible.But we cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver. Our Cherry Tomato customer support representative are always happy to assist you with all your questions or services concern about your trip in Japan.For emergency assistance during your Japan visit, you can contact our Emergency Assistance Team 24/7.Please booking now.Please note : Minimum of 3 Adult fares to activate the service. Baggage: One Big Suite Case per Passengers, Tell us upon booking if you have many baggage. (Chargeable) Additional baggage will be charged JPY1,000 per piece.Door-to-door service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekEarly morning / Late night : No surchargePlease provide :full name and age for all guestservice dateflight details i.e. flight number, airport code, ETA/ETDhotel details i.e. name, address, telephone and fax number;apartment details i.e. building name & addressapartment host name, phone number and email addressguest contact numberTotal Number of baggage
Shared Departure Transfer : Fukuoka City to Fukuoka Airport
Enjoy a relaxing finish to your trip with a shared transfer to Fukuoka(FUK)from your hotel in Fukuoka.This is a door to door offer, cheaper than a taxi, more eco-friendly than your personal car and more comfortable than the public transport.Hotel pick-ups are scheduled to coincide with your flight departure time. Please provide your departing airline and hotel pick-up information at the time of booking.Will design to arrive airport 100 to 180 minutes before airplane take off for international flight (60 to 90 minutes for domestic flight)Distinctive and dependable for on time pick – up and deliveries. Our gracious professional drivers will get you to your desired airport as quickly and safely as possible. But we cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver.Our Cherry Tomato customer support representative are always happy to assist you with all your questions or services concern about your trip in Japan.For emergency assistance during your Japan visit, you can contact our Emergency Assistance Team 24/7.Please booking now.Please Note : Minimum of 3 Adult fares to activate the service. Baggage: One Big Suite Case per Passengers, Tell us upon booking if you have many baggage. (Chargeable)Additional baggage will be charged JPY1,000 per piece.Door-to-door service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekEarly morning / Late night : No surchargePlease provide : full name and age for all guestservice dateflight details i.e. flight number, airport code, ETA/ETDhotel details i.e. name, address, telephone and fax number;apartment details i.e. building name & addressapartment host name, phone number and email addressguest contact numberTotal Number of baggage
Kitakyushu Rickshaw Tour
Meet outside the Mojiko train station and you will go on a fun but relaxing ride along one Japan's famous straights. Kanmon is a small town that balances various architectural styles side by side, from the train station in the renaissance style, to the former Kyumoji Customs building with its red bricks, over to buildings from the Taisho era to the ultra modern Kaikyo Plaza. Do you want to know where Einstein stayed at during his visit to Japan? Do you want to see the bridge that connects the Honshu to Kyushu? Do you want to be taken for a stroll along the straights, enjoying the sight of various architectural structures matched with interesting and historical information provided by a friendly guide? You can be taken there on this convenient service.The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts various European architectural styles such as the renaissance train station, buildings from the Showa era, old social clubs and the contemporary 'Straits Plaza.' You will be able to admire the newly built 'Kanmon Straits Museum,' the bascule bridge and a splendid view over the harbour, bridge and the Kanmon straits.45 Minute OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts European architecture from the renaissance-styled train station, wooden buildings from the Showa era, European style social clubs and the contemporary 'Straits Plaza.' Of course you will also see the newly built 'Kanmon Straits Museum,' the bascule bridge and a splendid view over the harbour, bridge and the Kanmon straits.1 Hour OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts various architectural styles from the renaissance-styled train station, wooden buildings from the Showa era, European styled social clubs and the contemporary 'Straits Plaza.' You will be able to admire the newly built 'Kanmon Straits Museum,' the bascule bridge and a splendid view over the harbour, bridge and the Kanmon straits. Viewing the oldest pedestrian tunnel, and later retracing the nostalgic Kyushu railways tracks, through another old part of town, you will return back to the train station.2 Hour OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts various architectural styles, starting the tour from the train station built in the renaissance style, followed by a tour along the harbour and a town with old red brick buildings. After gliding across the contemporary Strait Plaza, you will have a grand view over the bridge and the Kanmon Straits. After visiting the Mekari Shrine, you will see the entrance to the oldest pedestrian tunnel connecting the Kyushu and Honshu islands. Retracing the nostalgic Kyushu railway tracks, the tour will end at the train station.