Kitakyushu Rickshaw Tour

Meet outside the Mojiko train station and you will go on a fun but relaxing ride along one Japan's famous straights. Kanmon is a small town that balances various architectural styles side by side, from the train station in the renaissance style, to the former Kyumoji Customs building with its red bricks, over to buildings from the Taisho era to the ultra modern Kaikyo Plaza. Do you want to know where Einstein stayed at during his visit to Japan? Do you want to see the bridge that connects the Honshu to Kyushu? Do you want to be taken for a stroll along the straights, enjoying the sight of various architectural structures matched with interesting and historical information provided by a friendly guide? You can be taken there on this convenient service.The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts various European architectural styles such as the renaissance train station, buildings from the Showa era, old social clubs and the contemporary 'Straits Plaza.' You will be able to admire the newly built 'Kanmon Straits Museum,' the bascule bridge and a splendid view over the harbour, bridge and the Kanmon straits.45 Minute OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts European architecture from the renaissance-styled train station, wooden buildings from the Showa era, European style social clubs and the contemporary 'Straits Plaza.' Of course you will also see the newly built 'Kanmon Straits Museum,' the bascule bridge and a splendid view over the harbour, bridge and the Kanmon straits.1 Hour OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts various architectural styles from the renaissance-styled train station, wooden buildings from the Showa era, European styled social clubs and the contemporary 'Straits Plaza.' You will be able to admire the newly built 'Kanmon Straits Museum,' the bascule bridge and a splendid view over the harbour, bridge and the Kanmon straits. Viewing the oldest pedestrian tunnel, and later retracing the nostalgic Kyushu railways tracks, through another old part of town, you will return back to the train station.2 Hour OptionEnjoy a tour through a town that boasts various architectural styles, starting the tour from the train station built in the renaissance style, followed by a tour along the harbour and a town with old red brick buildings. After gliding across the contemporary Strait Plaza, you will have a grand view over the bridge and the Kanmon Straits. After visiting the Mekari Shrine, you will see the entrance to the oldest pedestrian tunnel connecting the Kyushu and Honshu islands. Retracing the nostalgic Kyushu railway tracks, the tour will end at the train station.