The Kyoto National Museum is the city's premier art museum and plays host to the highest-level exhibitions in the city. It was founded in 1895 as an imperial repository for art and treasures from local temples and shrines. The Heisei Chishinkan, designed by Taniguchi Yoshio and opened in 2014, is a brilliant modern counterpoint to the original red-brick main hall building, which was closed and undergoing structural work at the time of research. Check the Kyoto Visitor's Guide to see what's on while you're in town.