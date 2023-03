This small memorial hall is one of Kyoto’s most commonly overlooked little gems. The hall was the home and workshop of one of Japan’s most famous potters, Kanjirō Kawai (1890–1966). The 1937 house is built in rural style and contains examples of Kanjirō’s work, his collection of folk art and ceramics, his workshop and a fascinating nobori-gama (stepped kiln). The museum is near the intersection of Gojō-dōri and Higashiōji-dōri.