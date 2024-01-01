Ebisu-jinja

Southern Higashiyama

This small shrine near Kennin-ji honours Ebisu, the god of prosperity. Naturally, it's a popular spot with local businesspeople. The Tōka Ebisu festival is held here over five days in early January, when people come to pray by hanging lucky charms from bamboo branches and there are plenty of events and ceremonies.

