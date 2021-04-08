Kyoto's famed 'Golden Pavilion', Kinkaku-ji is one of Japan's best-known sights. The main hall, covered in brilliant gold leaf, shining above its…
Northwest Kyoto
Northwest Kyoto contains two of Kyoto’s most important temples: Kinkaku-ji, also known as the Golden Pavilion, and Ryōan-ji, home of Japan’s most famous Zen garden. Other noteworthy sights include the enclosed world of Myōshin-ji and the atmospheric Kitano Tenman-gū Shintō shrine. Further afield are the mountaintop temples of Takao.
Explore Northwest Kyoto
- Kinkaku-ji
Kyoto's famed 'Golden Pavilion', Kinkaku-ji is one of Japan's best-known sights. The main hall, covered in brilliant gold leaf, shining above its…
- Ryōan-ji
You’ve probably seen a picture of the rock garden here – it’s one of the symbols of Kyoto and one of Japan’s better-known sights. Ryōan-ji belongs to the…
- KKitano Tenman-gū
The most atmospheric Shintō shrine in northwest Kyoto, Kitano Tenman-gū is also the site of Tenjin-San Market, one of Kyoto’s most popular flea markets…
- MMyōshin-ji
Myōshin-ji is a separate world within Kyoto, a walled-off complex of temples and subtemples that invites lazy strolling. The subtemple of Taizō-in here…
- KKōryū-ji
Kōryū-ji, one of the oldest temples in Japan, was founded in 622 to honour Prince Shōtoku, who was an enthusiastic promoter of Buddhism. It’s notable…
- JJingo-ji
This mountaintop temple sits at the summit of a long flight of stairs that stretches from the Kiyotaki-gawa to the temple’s main gate. The Kondō (Gold…
- NNinna-ji
This pleasant temple complex is certainly a good counterpoint to the crowded and more famous temples nearby. Originally containing more than 60 structures…
- KKōzan-ji
Hidden amid a grove of towering cedar trees, this temple is famous for the chuju giga scroll in its collection. It's an ink-brush depiction of frolicking…
- SSaimyō-ji
About five minutes' walk upstream from the base of the steps that lead to Jingo-ji, this is a fine little temple worth stopping at. The approach over a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northwest Kyoto.
