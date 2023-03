Okazaki-kōen is an expanse of parks and canals that lies between Niōmon-dōri and Heian-jingū. Two of Kyoto’s significant museums can be found here – the National Museum of Modern Art and Kyoto Municipal Museum of Art – as well as two smaller museums. If you find yourself in Kyoto on a rainy day, there's enough indoor sightseeing here to keep you occupied.