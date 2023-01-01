Fureai-Kan Kyoto Museum of Traditional Crafts

Fureai-Kan has excellent exhibits of traditional Kyoto arts and crafts, including woodblock prints, lacquerware, bamboo goods and gold-leaf work, with information panels in English. You can also see a 15-minute geiko (geisha) or maiko (apprentice geisha) performance, each held one Sunday a month; check the website for details. It’s located in the basement of Miyako Messe (Kyoto International Exhibition Hall). The attached shop sells a good range of gifts and souvenirs.