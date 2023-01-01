Adashino Nenbutsu-ji

This rather unusual temple is where the abandoned bones of paupers without kin were gathered. More than 8000 stone images are crammed into the temple grounds, dedicated to the repose of their spirits. The temple is not a must-see attraction, but it’s certainly interesting and there's a small bamboo grove. Note: no photographs are allowed inside the stones area, only outside the stone walls.

The abandoned souls are remembered with candles each year in the Sentō Kuyō ceremony held here on the evenings of 23 and 24 August.