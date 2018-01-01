Welcome to Kōbe
Kōbe's relatively small size makes it a pleasure for casual wandering and stopping in its high-quality restaurants and cafes. The most pleasant neighbourhoods to explore are Kitano-chõ, Nankinmachi Chinatown and, after dark, the bustling nightlife districts around Sannomiya Station.
Kōbe's two main gateways are Sannomiya and Shin-Kōbe stations, with easy access to sights, lodging and dining on foot or a short train ride away. Shinkansen trains stop at Shin-Kōbe Station, uphill in the northeast corner of the city centre – a quick subway ride or 20-minute walk connects the two stations.
Top experiences in Kōbe
Kōbe activities
Day Trip by Bus to Kyoto, Nara and Kobe from Osaka
You will be picked up at either Umeda or Namba.Upon arrival at Arashiyama, you will tour the Arashiyama district located in the Western part of Kyoto. This area becomes most attractive around early April and late November when the cherry blossoms bloom and fall color seasons usually peak. During the summer months, traditional cormorant fishing is practiced on the Hozu River for tourists to watch. One highly recommended spot is the Sagano Bamboo Forest. It is a pleasantly cool 100m long walkway that begins from the side of the world heritage Tenryuji Temple. Later, you will have lunch at a buffet of filled with an assortment of 60 Kyoto dishes.After lunch, you will tour the Kinkaku-ji temple. Kinkaku, a pagoda made to house the sacred relics of the Buddha, has given this temple the popular name of Kinkaku-ji (Temple of the Golden Pavilion). But the official name of this branch temple of the Rinzai sect Zen temple of Shokoku-ji is Rokuon-ji. This complex, whose gardens and architecture focused around a central Golden Pavilion, was said to evoke paradise on earth. And the view of Kinkaku which is reflected in the Kyoko-chi (Mirror Pond) is very beautiful. This was built by the third Ashikaga Shogun Yoshimitsu for his own villa but turned into a temple after his death. This temple was rebuilt in 1955.Afterward, you will tour the Nara Park and the Todaiji Temple for about 2 hours. Within Nara Park you’ll find the Todai-ji Temple，a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The main gate to Todai-ji Temple，the Todai-ji Nandaimon Gate，is a national treasure.The great statue of Buddha within the temple is the biggest in Japan. Nara Park is notorious for the 1200 or so wild deer that live freely within the park. You can feed the deer 'senbei' snacks which are sold within the park for 150 yen a stack.Then, enjoy dinner and shopping at the Kobe MOSAIC. The Kobe MOSAIC is a shopping mall which is located in the port of Kobe. There are roughly 80 restaurants and shops selling fashion goods and Kobe souvenirs. There is also a Ferris wheel at the amusement park in Mosaic Garden, you can take a ride and enjoy the Kobe night scenery. Your dinner will be all-you-can-eat Shabu-Shabu which includes assorted vegetables, a drink bar (soft drinks) and soft serve ice cream. You will have the choice of beef, pork, chicken or have all 3.After dinner and shopping, you will be dropped off near the Namba 'OCAT' (9:15pm) or the Hearton Hotel Nishi-Umeda (9:30pm).
Himeji Castle and Akashi Kaikyo Bridge
Meet at the New Miyako Hotel and walk to Kyoto station. From here, take a non-reserved seat aboard the JR Shinkansen for an hour-long ride to to Himeji station in the Hyogo prefecture. Follow your guide on a walk to Himeji Castle, a national treasure and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Also known as Shirasagi Castle (White Heron Castle), the five-story complex is famous for its impressive fortifications and white exterior walls designed to resemble a heron taking flight. Stroll around the castle, both inside and outside the grounds, as you learn about the 14th-century structure and its feudal Japanese history from your knowledgeable guide. Then it's time for lunch! Enjoy a lunch buffet of both Japanese-style and Western cuisines.After lunch, it's back to Himeji Station for a ride aboard the JR Special Rapid Service or Rapid Service (non-reserved seating) to the Maiko station. Here you will continue to the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, the longest spanning suspension bridge in the world, stretching 12,828 feet (3,910 m) to connect the city of Kobe with Awaji-shima Island. On the first floor at the entrance to the Maiko Marine Promenade, built on the Kobe side, you’ll find information about the bridge before heading up to the lounge on the eighth floor for a look through an observatory camera. When the sightseeing portion of your tour is complete, ride the JR Special Rapid Service or Rapid Service (non-reserved seating) from Maiko station back to Kyoto station, where your guided tour ends in the early evening.
Himeji Castle and Akashi Kaikyo Bridge Tour
Upon pickup at the Hotel Granvia Osaka in the morning, you’re transferred to Osaka station to board the JR Shinkansen (non-reserved seat). After the approximate 30-minute train ride, disembark with your guide at Himeji station for the short walk to UNESCO World Heritage-listed Himeji Castle.This national treasure is also called Shirasagi Castle (White Heron Castle) for its exterior walls that look like a flying white heron. Spend some time inside the castle and stroll outside around the grounds as you learn about the five-story complex, which dates back to the 14th century, from your knowledgeable guide. After your visit to the beautiful castle, you will enjoy a lunch buffet equipped with both Japanese and Western cuisines. After your meal, walk with your guide back to Himeji station to take the JR Special Rapid Service or Rapid Service (non-reserved seat) to Maiko station. When your 30-minute ride ends, continue to the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, which has the longest central span of any suspension bridge in the world.On the first floor at the entrance to the Maiko Marine Promenade, built on the Kobe side, you’ll find information about the bridge, which reaches a height of 154 feet (47 meters) above sea level and 492 feet (150 meters) above ground.Head to the lounge on the 8th floor and peer through an observatory camera — you’ll feel like you’re on top of the bridge’s main tower at some 984 feet (300 meters) in the air. Then enjoy your pedestrian journey on the marine promenade located inside Akashi Kaikyo Bridge as you look out over the sweeping view.Then ride on the JR Special Rapid Service or Rapid Service (non-reserved seat) from Maiko station back to Osaka station, where your guided tour ends in the early evening.
12-Hour Sightseeing Trip from Osaka to Kyoto, Nara, and Kobe
You will be picked up at either Umeda (8:30 a.m.) or Namba (9 a.m.). The Arashiyama district is located in the Western part of Kyoto. Upon arrival you will have a full three hours to tour Arashiyama. This area is considered to be most attractive around early April and late November when the cherry blossoms bloom and fall colors usually peak. During the summer months, traditional cormorant fishing is practiced on the Hozu River for tourists to watch. One highly recommended spot is the Sagano Bamboo Forest. It is a pleasantly cool 100m long walkway that begins from the side of the world heritage Tenryuji Temple. Later, you will have lunch (if selected) at designated restaurants escorted by the tour conductor. After lunch you will ride the local tram "Randen" from Arashiyama to Shijo-Omiya station. Randen has a 100-year-old history and is the only tram in Kyoto. Afterward you will tour the Nara Park and the Todaiji Temple. Within Nara Park you will find the Todai-ji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The main gate to Todai-ji Temple, the Todai-ji Nandaimon Gate, is a national treasure.The great statue of Buddha within the temple is the biggest in Japan. Nara Park is famous for the 1,200 or so wild deer that live freely within the park. Next, enjoy dinner (if option is selected) and shopping at the Kobe Mosaic. The Kobe Mosaic is a shopping mall which is located in the port of Kobe. There are roughly 80 restaurants and shops selling fashion goods and Kobe souvenirs. There is also a Ferris wheel at the amusement park in Mosaic Garden, which you can ride and enjoy the Kobe night scenery. Your dinner (if option is selected) will be an all-you-can-eat Shabu-Shabu which includes assorted vegetables, a drink bar (soft drinks), and soft serve ice cream. You will have the choice of beef, pork, chicken, or all three. After dinner and shopping, you will be dropped off near the Namba 'OCAT' (9:15 p.m.) or the Hearton Hotel Nishi-Umeda (9:30 p.m.).
Kobe Mountains, Gardens, Hot Springs Luxury Tour from Osaka
This is a private day trip with a native English-speaking guide and driver. Kobe is the origin of Kobe beef and has one of the most famous hot springs in Japan, Arima Onsen as well as Mt Rokko.Itinerary8:30am - Pick up at your hotel (anywhere in central Osaka).9:30am - Ascend Mt. Rokko via the historic Mt. Rokko Cable Car, operating since 1932. This "funicular" type ascent is sure to please riders of all ages! Your private vehicle will reunite with you at the top of the mountain.10:15am - Visit Kobe Botanical Gardens, up high on Mt. Rokko. A diverse landscape and flora awaits your discovery in this large garden.12pm - Japanese lunch at Arima Onsen (hot springs).12:45pm - Bathing and relaxing at Arima Onsen, where the therapeutic waters have been appreciated by generations. Both indoor and outdoor bathing and soaking facilities are available, as well as saunas and lounge areas.2:30pm - Leave Arima Onsen.3:30pm - Arrive back at your hotel.
Kobe Walking Tour from Osaka with Sake Tasting at Hakutsuru
Make your way to the Hotel Granvia Osaka, where you’ll meet your guide and fellow group members. Once you arrive in Kobe by way of a Japan Rail train, set off on foot to discover the culturally rich city of Kobe. Head first to Old Sannomiya and then Meriken Park, a scenic stretch along the waterfront, featuring the Kobe Port Tower. Later go to the Kobe Port and enjoy a relaxing cruise followed by lunch. After lunch, stop by the historic Kitano-cho (Kitano-Ijinkan) district at the foot of the Rokko mountain range, where more than a dozen 19th-century mansions that once housed foreign diplomats are now open to the public as museums. Spend an hour perusing the ornate structures, with the mountains as the backdrop. Listen to your guide detail the history of the area as you walk to your next stop. Later explore the area for about an hour and then set off on another Japan Rail train for Kobe’s Hakutsuru Sake Brewery Museum, where you’ll taste traditional Japanese sake and learn how it is made. By the end of the tour, you’ll have a solid grasp on Kobe’s distinctive culture. Take the Japan Rail train back to Osaka, where you’ll arrive at approximately 5:30 pm.