This hilly, tree-filled park just outside Hiroshima city centre is noted for its cherry blossoms in spring, and autumn foliage. A top spot for a stroll, it's also home to the Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art and the Hiroshima City Manga Library.

Take the number 5 tram (for Hiroshima port), or walk about 20 minutes south of JR Hiroshima Station. The Hiroshima sightseeing loop bus also stops here.