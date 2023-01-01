Oranda Shōkan

Across from the waterfront, this building was the trading house of the Dutch East India Company. Shogunal authorities took the Gregorian date on the front of the building (1639) as proof of forbidden Christianity, ordered it destroyed and used it to justify confining Dutch traders to Dejima. It was recently rebuilt according to the original plans and now houses displays about the history and goods traded – textiles, ceramics, pewter ware, gin etc – with good English descriptions.

A combination ticket with the Matsūra Historical Museum costs ¥650.