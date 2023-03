Karatsu-yaki is defined by the work of 14 generations of the Nakazato family. Walk through the shop, which feels like a museum unto itself, and cross the wooden breezeway above a stream to see an exhibition of pieces by some of the family's recent generations. The shop is named for Nakazato Tarōemon (1923–2009), who is said to be responsible for the revival of Karatsu-yaki. Later, walk across the street to see the family's historic kiln.