This museum lets you get up close and personal with the 14 colourful hikiyama (floats) used in the annual Karatsu Kunchi Matsuri. Designated important cultural properties of Japan, the floats include the Aka-jishi (Red Lion, constructed 1819), samurai helmets, and the auspicious phoenix and sea bream. There's good sign­age in English, and a video shows festival scenes. It's near lovely Karatsu-jinja, the shrine that sponsors the festival.