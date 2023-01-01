Matsuura Historical Museum

This museum is housed in the stunning residence of the Matsuura clan, who ruled the island from the 11th to the 19th centuries. You'll find armour that you can don to pose for photos; byōbu (folding screen) paintings; and the thatched-roof Kanun-tei chashitsu (tearoom) where the unusual Chinshin-ryū warrior-style tea ceremony is still practised (10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm Friday). Other days, try matcha and local sweets for ¥500; ask for taiken (experience) to whisk the tea yourself.

A shop on the premises rents kimonos to wear while you promenade around town.

A combination ticket with the Oranda Shōkan costs ¥650.