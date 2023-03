This workshop of the Sakaida family (artist name: Kakiemon) is one of Arita's top sights. Now in its 15th generation and featured in its own exhibit at the British Museum in 2016, the family includes a Living National Treasure. Creamy-white porcelain tableware, vases and urns from wood-fired kilns are colourfully glazed with delicate images from nature.

Facilities include an exhibit space and a shop.