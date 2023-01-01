Between Suganuma and Ainokura, in the hamlet of Kaminashi, you'll find Murakami-ke, one of the oldest gasshō houses in the region (dating from 1578). It's now a small museum; the proud owner delights in showing visitors around and might sing you some local folk songs. Close by, the main hall of Hakusan-gū shrine dates from 1502. It's an Important Cultural Property.

On 25 and 26 September, the Kokiriko Matsuri features costumed dancers performing with rattles that move like snakes. On day two, everyone joins in.