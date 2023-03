During the Edo period the Kita family administered over 200 villages from Kita-ke, the pivotal crossroads of the Kaga, Etchū and Noto fiefs. Inside this splendid, sprawling family home and museum are displays of weapons, ceramics, farming tools, fine and folk art, and documents. The garden has been called the Moss Temple of Noto.

It's about 1km from the Komedashi exit on the Noto Yūryo (Noto Toll Rd). By train, take the JR Nanao line to Menden Station and walk for 20 minutes.