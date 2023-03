In Yuwaku Onsen, about 14km southeast of Kanazawa along Rte 10, you'll find this attractive collection of reconstructed Edo-period buildings arranged as an open-air museum showcasing artefacts from the era (1603–1868). Self-drive, or take the bus (¥600, 45 minutes) – get off at Yuwaku Onsen stop and walk for about 300m, following the signs.