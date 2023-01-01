Motorcar Museum of Japan

You're likely to be a little astounded by this collection of more than 500 pristine Japanese (and foreign) vehicles housed over three floors, in a massive, elegant, though unmistakably modern, red-brick building that resembles an opulent mansion. Motoring enthusiasts and kids who loved the Pixar Cars films will not want to miss this. The drawback: it's easiest to get to if you're self-driving.

The museum is located about 3km from JR Awazu Station on the Hokuriku main line; don't mistake this for the Hokuriku shinkansen (bullet-train) line. Of course, there's plenty of parking.