Legend says that these rock formations 25km northwest of Fukui came about when Tōjinbō, an evil priest, was cast off the cliff by angry villagers in 1182; the sea surged for 49 days thereafter, a demonstration of the priest's fury from beyond his watery grave. To see the rocks, visitors can take a boat trip (¥1400, 30 minutes) or ascend the gaudy tower (¥500).

To get to Tōjinbō from Fukui city, catch a train to Awara Onsen Station (futsū ¥320, 16 minutes) and then a bus (¥750, 40 minutes).