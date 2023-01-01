Ichijōdani Asakura Clan Ruins

Designated a national historic site, this out-of-the-way place features one of the largest town ruins in Japan, dating from the early 15th century. It's easy to see why the Asakura clan would have built their small fortified city here: it's very beautiful, perched in a narrow valley between modest mountains. You're free to wander along the restored street of merchants' houses and stroll the lush grounds, following the building remnants up the hillside. It's a wonderful spot to sit, picnic and contemplate.