Takayama Festival Floats Exhibition Hall

Takayama

Shutterstock

A rotating selection of four of the 23 multitiered yatai (floats) used in Takayama Matsuri can be appreciated here. These spectacular creations, some dating from the 17th century, are prized for their flamboyant carvings, metal­work and lacquerware. Some floats feature karakuri ningyō (marionettes) that perform amazing feats at the hands of of eight accomplished puppeteers manipulating 36 strings.

The museum is on the grounds of the stately Sakurayama Hachiman-gū, which presides over the festival.

