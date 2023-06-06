Takayama

Japan, Tokai Region, Gifu Prefecture, Takayama, View of street at Kamisanno. (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

Overview

Takayama (officially known as Hida Takayama; 飛騨高山) has one of Japan's most atmospheric townscapes, with Meiji-era inns, hillside shrines and a pretty riverside setting. It's also home to one of the country's best-loved festivals. A trip here should be high on the list for anyone travelling in Central Honshū.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kusakabe Folk Museum

    Kusakabe Folk Museum

    Takayama

    This merchant and moneychanger's house, dating from the 1890s, showcases the striking craftsmanship of traditional Takayama carpenters. Inside is a…

    Takayama Festival Floats Exhibition Hall

    Takayama

    A rotating selection of four of the 23 multitiered yatai (floats) used in Takayama Matsuri can be appreciated here. These spectacular creations, some…

    Hida Folk Village

    Takayama

    The sprawling, open-air Hida-no-sato is a highly recommended half-day trip. It features dozens of traditional houses and buildings, which were dismantled…

    Takayama-jinya

    Takayama

    These sprawling grounds south of Sanmachi-suji house the only remaining prefectural office building of the Tokugawa shogunate, originally the…

  • Hida Kokobun-Ji Temple in the snow

    Hida Kokubun-ji

    Takayama

    The original buildings of Takayama's oldest temple were constructed in the 8th century, but later destroyed by fire. The oldest of the present buildings…

    Karakuri Museum

    Takayama

    On display here are over 300 shishi (lion) masks, instruments and drums related to festival dances. The main draw is the twice-hourly puppet show where…

    Teddy Bear Eco Village

    Takayama

    You'll know best whether you're someone who has to see this collection of more than 1000 fluffy little guys from around the world. Some are over 140 years…

    Takayama Shōwa-kan

    Takayama

    This nostalgia bonanza from the Shōwa period (1926–89) focuses on 1955 to 1965, a time of great optimism between Japan's postwar malaise and the 1980s…

Articles

Latest stories from Takayama

Shopping

Trip to Takayama: Japan's mountain village

May 10, 2017 • 6 min read

