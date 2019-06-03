Hida Folk Village

Takayama

Traditional gassho sukuri farmhouses, similar to those in Shirakawago, at Hida Folk Village open air museum in Takayama, Japan.

Shutterstock / Ye Choh Wah

The sprawling, open-air Hida-no-sato is a highly recommended half-day trip. It features dozens of traditional houses and buildings, which were dismantled at their original sites throughout the region and rebuilt here. Well-presented displays offer the opportunity to envision rural life in previous centuries. During clear weather, there are good views of the Japan Alps. To get here, hire a bicycle or catch a bus from Takayama bus station (¥210, 10 minutes); be sure to check return bus times.

